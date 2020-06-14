1,443 new cases of COVID-19 reported in NC in 24 hours, second highest total

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The second highest number of new COVID-19 cases was reported Sunday.

According to the NCDHHS, 1,443 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state in 24 hours.

This is the second-highest total on record after beating Saturday’s total of 1,427 and surpassed only by Friday’s total of 1,768.

The number of people currently hospitalized is down slightly to 798, 25 fewer than Saturday.

The number of deaths is up to 1,109, 5 more than Saturday.

The number of tests completed is up by 15,440 bringing the current total to 627,130.