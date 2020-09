A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NCDHHS reported 1,454 new COVID-19 cases across the state Saturday, 78 fewer than were reported on Friday.

An additional 24 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,047. The state surpassed 3,000 deaths on Friday.

There are currently 870 people hospitalized.

There were 17,7817 tests completed Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed to 2,581,132.