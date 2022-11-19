CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said a teenager has been arrested and charged after making threats against a high school.

He said his deputies arrested a 15-year-old from Aberdeen Thursday after the teen made violent threats against students at Union Pines High School.

After receiving the report, the sheriff’s office, Moore County Schools Police and the State Bureau of Investigation began an investigation and worked through the night to find who made the threat.

Sheriff Fields said his deputies executed a search warrant Thursday at the 15-year-old’s home and identified them as the one responsible for the threats.

Officials did not release the name of the suspect because of their age.

The 15-year-old is charged with communicating threats of mass violence on an educational property.

The North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice took them into custody.

“Threats such as these will be investigated to the fullest extent as allowed by law,” said Sheriff Fields. “The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority to all in law enforcement in Moore County.”