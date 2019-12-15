15-year-old dead after being shot at Tampa police officer’s home

LITHIA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Deputies say they are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old teen dead.

The shooting happened Friday evening in the area of Dorman Road and Churchside Drive in Lithia.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Captain Preston Hollis, the shooting occurred at a Tampa Police Department officer’s home. The victim is not related to the officer. Tampa police say the officer is an 11-year veteran of the department and was working at the time of the incident.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, four teens were in the house and one teen ended up getting shot. The teen was transported to Brandon Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Deputies are working to learn how the shooting occurred and how the teens got ahold of the gun. Interviews are ongoing, and no one is facing charges at this time.

“This incident is devastating, and as a father, I grieve with the parents who won’t get to hug their son tonight, as well as the law enforcement officer and his family who live in the home where this tragedy occurred,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “As we enter the holiday season and more people have young visitors in their homes, please take the time to make sure your firearms are properly secured, ensure that they are not loaded, and most importantly, teach young people that guns are not toys. These simple steps could help save a life and save another family from heartbreak.”

