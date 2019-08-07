15-year-old girl missing in water near Falls Lake, officials say

BARTONS CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) – A recovery effort is underway after a 15-year-old girl went missing in the water near Falls Lake Tuesday evening, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple agencies were looking for the teen who went missing in the water near Falls Lake in northern Wake County, officials said.

According to Eric Curry of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, a “gathering” was happening at Falls Lake when an 11-year-old got into the water and ended up calling for help. Curry said an adult male then jumped in to help the 11-year-old before the male adult called for additional help.

That’s when the 15-year-old girl jumped in and tried to help both the 11-year-old and male adult. Once the 11-year-old was brought to safety, Curry said the male adult turned away from the 15-year-old and later realized she was gone.

“We need to pray for this family because it’s going to be a long night and a long couple of days,” Curry said.

The search was called off for the night and will resume in the morning, Curry said.

“The visibility is difficult, to say the least,” he explained. “We’re putting all we have into finding this 15-year-old female.”

Wake County deputies were working with Apex divers and a Durham County boat team at the scene, which is near New Light and Ghoston roads. The call came in shortly after 6 p.m.

Two family members were transported to the hospital. They’re expected to recover, officials said.

At this time, deputies do not know the relation of the 11-year-old, male adult and 15-year-old missing girl.

The operation was described as a recovery effort.

CBS 17 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

