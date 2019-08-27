15-year-old girl walking to Apex High School hit by truck driven by 17-year-old girl, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen girl was hit by a truck being driven by another teen girl while she was crossing the road to go to Apex High School on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to Apex police, the 15-year-old student was walking across a crosswalk on Laura Duncan Road toward Apex High School at 6:55 a.m. when a truck being driven by a 17-year-old girl slammed into her.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police have not released her condition.

The collision is under investigation. Police have not said if charges will be filed or not.

