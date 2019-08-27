Breaking News
15-year-old girl walking to Apex High School hit by truck driven by 17-year-old girl, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen girl was hit by a truck being driven by another teen girl while she was crossing the road to go to Apex High School on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to Apex police, the 15-year-old student was walking across a crosswalk on Laura Duncan Road toward Apex High School at 6:55 a.m. when a truck being driven by a 17-year-old girl slammed into her.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police have not released her condition.

The collision is under investigation. Police have not said if charges will be filed or not.

CBS 17 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as it develops.

