SYLVA, N.C. (WSPA) – A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 10-year-old boy is in critical condition following a Sunday shooting in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to 110 Ferguson Road on Sunday following reports of two young males being shot in their home.

Upon arrival, deputies found both suffering from gunshot wounds and they were provided emergency medical care before being airlifted to an Asheville hospital.

Deputies said 15-year-old Noah Joseph Ensley died from his injuries later on Sunday. The 10-year-old remains in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

The circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation.

The sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are jointly investigating the shooting.