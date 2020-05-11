Live Now
16-year-old and NC trooper among 4 injured, when 100+ mph chase ends in crash

by: AnnWyatt Little

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four people are injured, including a state trooper and 16-year-old, after a chase ended in a crash in south Charlotte early Monday morning.

The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday, May 11 at the intersection of South Boulevard and East Woodlawn Road.

According to authorities, the reportedly 100+ mph chase ended in a crash involving a pole on South Boulevard.

Firefighters extricated three people from a vehicle that crashed into the pole. A 16-year-old is among the three who are critically injured, authorities said.

The state trooper sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The circumstances surrounding this wreck remain under investigation.

