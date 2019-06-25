16-year-old girl drowns after slipping into NC river

HIGH SHOALS, N.C. (WBTV) – Teams with Gaston County Fire and Police responded to the South Fork Catawba River after receiving reports that a female had jumped off of the South Fork River Bridge.

The bridge where the person jumped is located off of Old U.S. 321 in High Shoals, a community in north Gaston County.

Upon arriving at the scene, responders learned that three teenage girls had been swimming in the river near the dam. Two of the swimmers were located and brought to safety uninjured. The third person, a 16-year-old, was located shortly after but officials reported that they she appears to be a drowning victim as they still attempt to recover the body.

The ensuing investigation into the matter determined that the females had not jumped off the bridge into the water but instead had been exploring a rocky area around the bridge when the 16-year-old slipped and fell into the water.

On Monday evening officials at the bridge spoke about the incident, reporting that they were lowering water levels in order to recover the teenager as they believe she fell into a hole at the bottom of the river.

No further information has been released at this time.

