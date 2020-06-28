1,605 new cases of COVID-19 reported, hospitalizations and deaths rise slightly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 1,605 news cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday. This makes the highest number of cases reported on a Sunday.

Totals from the past two Sundays have been in the 1400s and the two before that were in the 900s.

New case totals overall have been more than 1,600 on four of the last five days.

There were 16,774 tests completed, which is around the average from the last two weeks, which is just over 1,600.

The number of people currently hospitalized rose slightly to 890, making Sunday the fourth day in a row with a total below 900.

The number of deaths slightly increased as well by 4, now totaling 1,322.