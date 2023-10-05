PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) – Raising the highest amount to date, the Town of Pine Knoll Shores brought in $91,600 through its 16th Annual Kayak for the Warriors.

The annual event benefits Hope For The Warriors (HOPE), a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a foundation of stability, strength and community for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families.

The three-day event featured the Warrior Reception and silent and live auction, golf tournament and 3.2-mile kayak and paddle board race, and barbecue lunch.

Since 2008, Kayak for the Warriors has raised over $876,000 benefiting Hope For The Warriors and its programs.

“We are elated that our Kayak for the Warrior events this year produced such a successful outcome. It doesn’t just happen – it is through the dedication and efforts of our wonderful donors and volunteers who selflessly contribute in many ways” said Jean McDanal volunteer event coordinator for Kayak for the Warriors. “Henry Ford once said, ‘Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.’ We are looking forward to our three events in 2024!”

Founded aboard Camp Lejeune, Hope For The Warriors assists veterans, service members and military families by providing financial, career and educational stability; physical and emotional strength; and social support that builds community.

“The Town of Pine Knoll Shores has broken its fundraising total again,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of the nonprofit organization. “It was an honor to catch up with some residents at this year’s events. The determination and dedication of the town and its residents to support local military families is spectacular. HOPE wouldn’t be where it is today without the continued support of this great community.”

The 2024 Kayak for the Warriors is slated to host a reception May 30, kayak and paddleboard race June 1 and its golf tournament June 7. For more information, visit k4tw.org.

For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.