Breaking News
Fatal crash closes I-40 west in Johnston County

17 injured after van rolls over in NC crash

News

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO, N.C. (WAVY) — More than a dozen people were hospitalized after a van crash in Northampton County, North Carolina Thursday evening.

The Gaston Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post first responders were called to a rollover crash on River Road near Post Office Road shortly before 6:45 p.m.

First responders found 17 people injured at the scene. Eleven people had “non-urgent” injuries, five people’s injuries were urgent and one person was in critical condition, the post said.

Firefighters rescued one person who was trapped inside the van after the crash. The injured occupants were transported to Halifax Regional Medical Center of Roanoke Rapids and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center of Emporia, according to the post.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

According to three online Jewish news sites, the van was carrying young Jewish men who were part of a summer program.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out

Don't Miss