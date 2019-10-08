17-year-old charged with resisting arrest at Cleveland High School

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-old Cleveland High School student faces charges after deputies say he failed to comply with orders from the school resource officer on Monday.

The officer, who is a deputy with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, was called to the cafeteria due to a disturbance.

The SRO and a school administrator asked the student to leave the cafeteria “at which time the student failed to comply,” the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was attempting to take the student into custody when they began to struggle.

“The safety of our students, school faculty, and our School Resource Officers is a top priority in all of our Johnston County Schools,” said Sheriff Steve Bizzell.

The student was charged with disorderly conduct, resist, delay and obstruct, and damage to property.

This story will be updated.

