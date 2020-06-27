1,719 new cases of COVID-19 reported in NC, 15 more deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the latest statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 1,719 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, the first full day of the mandatory face mask mandate.

The total number of cases that have been reported across the state is now 60,537.

The number of deaths increased by 15, bringing the total to 1,318.

Although the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 remains high, Saturday makes the third day in a row that fewer than 900 people were hospitalized. Currently, 888 people are hospitalized.

With 18,406 tests completed, the total number of completed tests now stands at 855,131.

For the fourth time in a week, 10 percent of the tests completed were positive.