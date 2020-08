A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The state reported 1,729 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 279 fewer cases than Friday.

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases that have been reported across the state is 153,641.

A total of 2,052,118 test were completed and processed.

Hospitalizations dropped by 19 on Saturday. Currently, 996 people are hospitalized, down from 1,015 reported Friday.

An additional 24 deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,521.