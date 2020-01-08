18 grenades found in Virginia home turn out to be inert

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Langley Air Force Base’s explosive ordnance disposal team responded to LaSalle Avenue in the southwestern area of Hampton after possible live grenades were discovered Tuesday.

Hampton police say the grenades were “inert” and not explosive, and the roadway is open with the scene cleared.

The scare had neighbors on edge.

“It’s kind of nuts,” said Jeremy Deel, who’s lived in the neighborhood near Chesapeake Avenue for 17 years. “Just happening right down the street from my own house, it’s pretty crazy.”

Neighbors say they know little about the home at 74 LaSalle. It had several vehicles parked on the property.

“I’ve seen an old pick up truck out front, it’s there, and then not there, but I’ve never seen anyone associated with it,” Deel said.

“It’s an abandoned and condemned house, so I think everybody just pretty much steers clear of it for the most part.”

LaSalle Avenue was closed from Kenmore Drive to Chesapeake Avenue for about two hours, and homes were evacuated on both sides for two blocks. Police say the home was slated for demolition, and a backhoe sits in the yard.

Hampton Police and fire, plus explosives team from Langley AFB investigating possible grenade found at abandoned home on LaSalle Ave. pic.twitter.com/p3ij2rzjPy — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) January 7, 2020

Hampton police were not aware of the age of the grenades, or the last time the home was occupied.

