18-year-old found living in 14-year-old girlfriend’s attic crawlspace arrested twice for same crime

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 18-year-old found living in the attic crawlspace of his 14-year-old girlfriend’s Mt. Juliet home was arrested again Thursday for the same crime.

According to police, they were called to Karen Drive Thursday by neighbors who saw 18-year-old Matthew Castro walking towards the home. After an extensive search of the home, he was found hiding in the same attic crawlspace.

Officers said Castro resisted arrest and a taser was deployed to take him into custody.

Castro was arrested for the same crime earlier this month, after police found him hiding in the crawlspace on June 2. Officers said he was in court on those charges Thursday.

Mt. Juliet PD said he was charged this time around with violating a protection order, trespassing, and unlawfully entering a home.