18-year-old sideswipes NC police car with officer inside, officials say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old man faces an impaired driving charge after Wilmington police said he sideswiped a police car on Saturday when the officer was still inside the vehicle.

The Wilmington police officer was in his parked patrol car in the 900 block of Market Street in downtown when his vehicle was hit, police said.

Gino Macias drove up from behind the officer’s vehicle and sideswiped it, Wilmington police said.

Macias was pulled over a block away and officers found open containers in the 18-year-old’s vehicle, police said.

The Highway Patrol also responded and will charge Macias with other offenses, according to officials.

He was taken into custody on a driving while impaired charge and received an $800 unsecured bond.

“Thankfully, the WPD officer was uninjured in the incident,” Wilmington police said in a Facebook post.