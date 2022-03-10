CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old Cary man has been arrested after police said he exposed himself multiple times recently.

Denzel Tariq Burnett was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with three counts of indecent exposure, according to Cary police.

The incidents occurred in the 300 block of Waverly Hills Drive, 10000 block of Green Level Church Road, and the greenway near Walford Way and Cary Glen Boulevard at Cary Park Lake.

At least one of the incidents occurred Feb. 21, arrest records show.

Burnett lives within walking distance of the incident locations.

Jail records indicate Burnett posted bond.