19-year-old charged with murdering woman in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. Marshals helped apprehend a 19-year-old who is charged in a fatal October shooting in Durham, police said.

Alexa Centeno was shot on Oct. 28 in the 5300 block of Perinth Street, Durham police said. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

On Wednesday, Durham police said Michael Samuel Sidney, 19, was arrested and charged with murder in Centeno’s death.

Sidney was arrested in Clayton by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He was brought back to Durham Dec. 17 and is in the Durham County Detention Center without bond.

Police previously said the shooting was not a random act.