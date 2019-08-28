19-year-old NC college student ‘had a plan and timeline’ to shoot up school, docs say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY) — High Point police say a High Point University freshman who had plans to shoot up the school was arrested on Wednesday.

Paul Steber, 19, of Boston, Massachusetts, admitted to officers he was planning a school shooting, documents state. Steber was found with two guns and ammunition in his dorm room and had a “plan and timeline to kill people,” police say.

High Point University says several students reported to HPU staff that Steber had guns in his possession. Steber was removed from campus and the guns were turned over to the High Point Police Department.

Steber made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon.

New information from Steber’s first court hearing:

Steber purchased the guns over the weekend.

Steber had been thinking about the shooting since last Christmas.

Steber wanted to rush a fraternity but didn’t get in, but his roommate did.

He researched the Charleston, South Carolina church shooting, and planned to kill his roommate and himself.

Steber attended school in North Carolina specifically because it was easier to get guns.

He has no prior criminal history.

If released he must not have access to the internet and should be monitored, and he surrendered his passport.

Steber is being held in jail under a $2,000,000 bond. State law prohibits any person, even with a concealed handgun permit, from carrying a gun on school property.

High Point University leaders released this statement:

“HPU Security and HPPD appreciate that students reported finding the firearms to HPU staff. HPU encourages students to follow the rule of ‘If you see something, say something.”

Students and families can review HPU security’s safety tips anytime online by clicking here. If you have questions or concerns, please contact HPU Security at 336-841-9112.

