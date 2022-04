RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are searching for a 19-year-old who ran from the scene of a crash early Thursday.

Around 4:30 a.m., the man crashed near the Six Forks Road exit on Interstate-440 westbound.

Police said the 19-year-old, who is known to police, ran from the scene and has not been located.

A gun and drugs were found in the median near the crash, police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.