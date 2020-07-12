1,908 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 1,908 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state Sunday.
This is the smallest single-day jump since Wednesday, but still the fifth-highest single-day total on record. Four of the worst five daily totals have come in the past five days.
The number of people currently hospitalized is down by 23 to 1,070, however, Sunday makes the seventh straight day of more than 1,000 people hospitalized.
The total number of deaths increased by four, bringing the new total to 1,503.