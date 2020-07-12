1,908 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC Sunday

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 1,908 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state Sunday.

This is the smallest single-day jump since Wednesday, but still the fifth-highest single-day total on record. Four of the worst five daily totals have come in the past five days.

The number of people currently hospitalized is down by 23 to 1,070, however, Sunday makes the seventh straight day of more than 1,000 people hospitalized.

The total number of deaths increased by four, bringing the new total to 1,503.