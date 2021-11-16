2.2 magnitude earthquake reported near SC

CBS17.com
by: Emily Smith
ARIAL, S.C. (WSPA) – A 2.2 magnitude earthquake has been reported near Arial, which is in Pickens County.
The earthquake was reported in Arial on Tuesday at 3:25 a.m., according to USGS.
There are no reports of damage or injuries.
USGS confirms a 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred near Arial, South Carolina, at 3:25 this morning (11/16/25). More info: #sctweets https://t.co/Eibfr5JzEN pic.twitter.com/R9fyxS4Uu9— SCEMD (@SCEMD) November 16, 2021
