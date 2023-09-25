RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – -Nearly 66% of all jobs will somehow be impacted by AI according to a new report by Indeed.com.

Indeed did what is called the “AI at Work Report”.

Led by Indeed Hiring Lab, a team of global economists, the research finds that all U.S. jobs on Indeed – from truck drivers to software engineers – have skills that can be done or augmented by GenAI.

Indeed analyzed 55 million job postings with 2,600 job skills to find those most vulnerable.

19.8% are considered highly exposed, meaning AI could do 80% of the work or more.

These are usually tech jobs. And, as Indeed put it, the more a job can be remote, the more vulnerable it is to AI.

The last vulnerable are those with technical skills and manual labor. For example, beauty and wellness, driving – like truck drivers or taxi drivers – and cleaning and sanitation.

The full report is very detailed here.