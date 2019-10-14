2 children taken at knifepoint from mom found safe, suspect still on run

Scarlet and Kael Lira, 2, and the suspect Jose Portillo. Images from GBI

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday afternoon two children who were abducted at knifepoint and considered to be in extreme danger were found safe in South Carolina.

Investigators said 2-year-olds Scarlet Lira and Kael Lira were abducted by 22-year-old Jose Portillo. Georgia’s AMBER Alert had been issued for the children.

According to police, the children and their mother were abducted at knifepoint early Monday morning.

Investigators said earlier that they thought Portillo may have been heading to California.

Portillo is still on the run, according to GBI. He may be traveling in a 2016 Kia Sorrento with Ga. license plate CAP7259.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact the Powder Springs Police Department at (770) 943-1616 or call 911.

