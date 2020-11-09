2 accused of raping child at SC hotel

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are accused of raping a child at a hotel in Florence in May, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

According to police, the incident happened between May 29 and May 30 at a hotel in the 3000 block of Radio Drive in Florence.

Adria McFadden, 42, of Florence, and Roderick Prince, 40, of Darien, Georgia, allegedly “engaged a child under the age of 16” and “had sexual intercourse with the child on two separate occasions.”

McFadden and Prince were charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of criminal conspiracy, according to police. Prince was also charged with two counts of engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance.

McFadden was arrested Saturday and Prince was arrested Monday. Both were released from jail on bond, according to booking records.

