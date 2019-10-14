2 arrested, 1 on the run after 2 men shot while inside Harnett County home, sheriff’s office says

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two women are in custody in connection with a double shooting at a home on Randall Lane in Lillington last week, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

On October 9 around 9:30 p.m., a home on Randall Lane was hit multiple times by gunfire, the sheriff’s office said.

James McNeill 38, of Lillington and Steven Switzer 33, of Zebulon were both shot and transported to WakeMed Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of Lynetta Greene Harrington and Diamond Lesane in connection with the shooting.

Harrington, 42, was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy to commit murder and seven counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

She’s being held under a $400,000 bond.

Lesane, 18, was charged with accessory after the fact. She received a $50,000 bond.

Courtney Lamar Elliott, 36, is wanted and on the run, the sheriff’s office said.

He was also charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy to commit murder and seven counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Courtney Lamar Elliott you are urged to contact the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111 or use our tip-line at 910-893-0300.

