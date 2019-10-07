2 arrested after chase ends with crash in Raleigh, sheriff’s office says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were arrested following a chase ended in a crash Monday afternoon in Raleigh, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy saw a white Chevrolet Camaro speeding on Southall Road near Eagle Trace Drive. The vehicle almost hit the deputy’s cruiser while attempting a turn, the release said.

The suspect began to avoid the deputy by driving through a parking lot near New Hope and Louisburg roads. The suspect later drove on the wrong side of Louisburg Road and crashed the vehicle where the road intersects with Sweet Shade Trail, the release said.

The driver and a passenger were transported to WakeMed Hospital. Neither their injuries nor conditions were known.

Two loaded handguns, narcotics, and a ski mask were found in the vehicle, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said appropriate charges will be taken out for the driving offenses, as well as for what was found when the car was searched.

