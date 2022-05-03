ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN)—A man and woman were arrested after crack cocaine, a gun, and marijuana were found in their vehicle, according to police.

Police said this happened in the 800 block of Vance Street in Roanoke Rapids on Tuesday.





Officers said “Antonio Gregory was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II and VI, Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Resist, Delay, Obstruct an Officer” and “Lurena Howell was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, and Resist, Delay, Obstruct an Officer.”

Gregory’s bond was set at $10,000 and Howell’s at $8,000, according to officials; both are due in court on May 4.