2 arrested after drive-by shooting at SC island, 1 facing attempted murder charges

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people are facing charges following an apparent drive-by shooting on Dunning Road in Pawleys Island Tuesday night.

Jared Collister, 20, faces charges of felony obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance.

A second suspect, a juvenile, has not been identified because of his age.

Investigators say the minor faces four counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Both were arrested Wednesday.

The investigation is still ongoing.

