2 arrested for concealment of 25-year-old’s death in Moore County

VASS, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with concealing the death of a 25-year-old Southern Pines man, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Curtis Terrill McCrimmon, 32, and Zhana Jade McLeod, 25, both of Vass, are charged with one count of felony conceal or fail to notify death of a person and one count of misdemeanor aid and abet counsel person concealing death of a person, the release said.

Deputies responded to a residence along the 100 block of Autumn Drive in the Vass and Lobelia area on Aug. 10. They arrived to find Dashawn Marquan Quick dead, the release said.

The cause of Quick’s death is pending an autopsy.

“Detectives investigating the case determined that two individuals were present when the victim was found deceased and failed to notify law enforcement of the death,” the release said.

McCrimmon and McLeod are each being held on a $75,000 bond and are due in court on Oct. 10.





