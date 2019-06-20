2 arrested for going to bar, leaving kids alone with loaded gun in Myrtle Beach hotel room

Morgan Erich Allgood (left) and Crystal Martin. (Courtesy of the Myrtle Beach PD via WBTW)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested and are accused of leaving several kids alone in a Myrtle Beach hotel room with a loaded gun to go to a bar.

According to arrest warrants, Morgan Allgood and Crystal Martin were arrested. Allgood and Martin are both charged with four counts of legal custodian, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

Allgood and Martin are accused of leaving a 1-year-old, a 4-year-old, and two 11-year-olds in a room at a hotel in the 1800 block of N. Ocean Blvd. around midnight on Wednesday to go to a bar.

The kids were reportedly left alone for more than 30 minutes.

A loaded gun was accessible to the kids in the room and there were several open cans of beer throughout the room, the warrants said.

Latest news from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now