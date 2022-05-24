FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fuquay-Varina men have been arrested after police officers found several drugs in their possession.

The Fuquay-Varina Police Department said Tuesday their Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety conducted a weeklong investigation starting April 29. The operation was part of the department’s proactive approach to combat drug trafficking.

Police say a search warrant was issued for a home on the 300 block of Angier Road. During that search investigators seized:

3.2 pounds of marijuana

1.7 pounds of THC wax

1.2 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms

208 THC vape pens

More than 5 pounds of THC edibles

5 grams of cocaine

Two suspects were arrested without incident after the findings.

Atsou Yah-Lolo Anche Dossou, 25, was charged with conspiracy to traffic synthetic cannabinoids and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Noah Paul Denham, 25, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute schedule I, possession with the intent to distribute schedule II, and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.



“Community involvement plays a critical role in the fight against narcotics trafficking. The Fuquay-Varina Police Department appreciates and encourages the assistance and information provided by the public. A huge thank you goes out to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety for their assistance in the investigation,” Chief Brandon Medina said in a statement.

To report activities or concerns about narcotics to the Fuquay-Varina Police Department, residents can call 919-552-3191 or email dwelch@fuquayvarina.org.