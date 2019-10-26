2 arrested in Pittsboro in protests after weeks of demonstrations over Confederate memorial

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were charged with inciting a riot and affray after a Pittsboro protest Saturday following a few weekends of demonstrations over a Confederate monument in town.

Last weekend, more than 200 people showed up in downtown Pittsboro Saturday to either oppose or support the Confederate memorial that stands outside the historic courthouse and the history behind it.

No arrests were made then.

However, during the protests Saturday “two subjects engaged in a physical altercation,” according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Calvin James Megginson, 29, of Pittsboro, and Timothy James Osborn, 24, of Carrboro, were arrested for inciting a riot and affray, a news release said.

Earlier in the day, the protests on Sanford Road were peaceful until mid-afternoon, deputies said.

Megginson and Osborn were released on a written promise to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on November 13, 2019.

