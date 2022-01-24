2 bodies found inside southwest Raleigh home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The bodies of two men were found inside a home Monday in southwest Raleigh, police said.

The bodies were found in a home just before 10 a.m. in the 4900 block of Dana Drive, which is north of the Interstate-40 and Interstate-440 interchange off Buck Jones Road.

Raleigh police said officers were called to the scene just before 10 a.m.

Police said this is an isolated incident, foul play is not suspected and no shots were fired in the incident.

