2 boys shot, one with life-threatening injuries, Friday in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said two boys were shot and injured Friday afternoon in Portsmouth.

Police responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound around 1:55 p.m. in the 3700 block of Deep Creek Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found a male juvenile who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At 4:16 p.m. there was a gunshot wound walk-in at a local hospital. That person was also a male juvenile. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police believe the two boys’ injuries may be related to the same incident.

Police did not release the ages of the boys involved.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.