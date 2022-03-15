FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The second Florence County deputy in a week has been arrested for driving under the influence.

Around 1:18 p.m. Saturday, Florence officers were sent to the area of Pine Needles Road near Ebenezer Road for calls of an unconscious driver in the roadway.

The driver was identified as former deputy Michael Wayne Bellflowers. He was charged with DUI and remains at the hospital seeking medical care.

When asked, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said “as of yesterday he is no longer employed by FCSO.”

WBTW has reached out to the SC Criminal Justice Academy for his law enforcement records. No further information is available at this time.

Last week, another former deputy, Ethan Stone, was also arrested for DUI and refused to take a breath test.

Stone’s speed was recorded at 79 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.