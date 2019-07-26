2 dead, 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash on SC highway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Highway 501 beachbound in South Carolina was completely shut down due to a deadly crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue is advising drivers to please avoid the area near Pine Oaks Farm Road on Highway 501. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck at about 2:25 p.m.

Two people have died in the crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Five people were transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening at this time. One other person suffered minor injuries but waived hospital transport.

The southbound lanes are closed at White Oak lane, which is close to Pine Oaks Farm Road.

