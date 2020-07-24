2 dead after car strikes tractor-trailer on SC highway

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A two-vehicle collision in Florence County early Friday morning has left two people dead, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Lee, a tractor-trailer and a car were in a collision just before 5 a.m. on U.S. 378, in Florence County.
The car crossed over the centerline, striking the tractor-trailer. Both the driver and passenger of the car were killed, Lee said.
The incident is currently under investigation by the SCHP. Details are limited at this time.
