2 dead after shooting in Wendy’s parking lot in NC mountains

FILE – This Friday, March 21, 2014, file photo, shows a Wendy’s restaurant in Providence, R.I. Wendys says it is investigating reports of unusual activity on payment cards that had been used at some of its restaurants. The company says it learned from payment industry contacts in January 2016 of reports indicating fraudulent charges may […]

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are seeking suspects after a shooting left two people dead in Asheville.

At about 9:15 p.m. on Friday, Asheville police responded to a report of a victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Wendy’s restaurant on Merrimon Avenue.

Officers located a 23-year-old Asheville resident suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the scene, police say.

Officers later encountered a vehicle crash at the intersection of Merrimon Avenue and Chestnut Street.

The vehicle struck a fixed object near the intersection, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, police say.

Officers found a passenger seriously injured inside the car, and that person was transported to Mission Hospital.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the passenger, a 19-year-old resident of Arden, died.

He was found to have sustained at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Javon Malik Brown of Asheville and Deonte James Ellison, 19, of Arden.

A preliminary investigation shows that both victims received their wounds while inside of the vehicle at the Wendy’s restaurant on Merrimon Avenue.

Following the shooting, one of the victims was taken out of the car prior to it fleeing from the scene, police say.

After interviewing a number of witnesses to the crash, detectives learned that the driver of the vehicle and a passenger fled the scene on foot.

Several members of the Criminal Investigations Section responded to assist in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Officers with the Traffic Safety Unit are assisting detectives with the investigation surrounding the circumstances of the crash.

The two persons that fled the scene of the crash are still being sought by Asheville police.

Police have identified two persons of interest in this case, but did not release their names to the public.

If anyone has information concerning these incidents they are encouraged to contact police at 828-252-1110.

More headlines from CBS17.com: