RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people are dead following a traffic collision involving four vehicles late Wednesday in Raleigh, police said.

The crash occurred just after 11:31 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Louisburg Road at Valley Stream Drive.

Police said two of the drivers involved died at the scene.

A third driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Louisburg Road is shut down in both directions as of 4 a.m.

The collision remains under investigation.