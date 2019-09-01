2 eastern German states hold elections, far-right eyes gains

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. - A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in southern Wake County. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said deputies received a call around 8:00 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. in reference to a disturbance on Caddy Rd. When deputies got on scene, a man went into the woods and didn't come back. Baker said deputies tried getting the man to come out. Deputies left, but eventually came back when they got another call the man returned and was armed. When deputies returned to the scene, Baker said the man got into his vehicle on scene and locked himself inside. Deputies tried to get the man to come out of the car and find out what was going on. According to Baker, the man refused requests and tried moving the car away from the scene. Baker said deputies used non-lethal force to try and get the man out of the car, but eventually, the man raised a handgun. Deputies yelled to put it down, but according to Baker, the man pointed the gun at deputies. Deputies then shot and killed the man. The man was pronounced dead on scene. His name hasn't been released. It's unknown if the man lived in the neighborhood. "Looking at it, at this point, up to this point, it appears they did everything the way they were trained to do it," Sheriff Baker told CBS 17 at the scene early Sunday morning. "They gave this person every opportunity to cooperate."

While it's unclear how many shots were fired, Baker said more than one officer fired shots. SBI officials are investigating this shooting. Stay tuned to CBS 17 for any updates regarding this story.