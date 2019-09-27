2 Fayetteville men charged with stealing, selling military gear from Ft. Bragg

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Fayetteville men face federal charges connected to selling stolen military gear, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced Friday.

Jared Kent Nucci, 28, faces one count of shipping stolen property belonging to the United States military overseas in violation of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

In a separate filing, Jose Manuel Ortiz-Rivera, 32, was charged with one count of conspiracy to steal government property.

Federal officials said Nucci and Ortiz-Rivera worked together with others to steal military equipment from Fort Bragg and sell it on eBay to customers in Japan.

They did so without obtaining a license for such export or written authorization for such export.

Nucci faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Ortiz-Rivera could spend five years in prison and pay a $250,000 fine.

Federal officials expect both men to enter guilty pleas.

These cases are related to other indictment related to two other Fayetteville men stealing government property.

Scott Douglas Browning, 42, pleaded guilty to two counts including theft of government property and violation of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

He paid $1.85 million in restitution to the U.S. Army.

Cortijo pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to receive stolen government property. He paid $67,500 in restitution to the U.S. Army

More headlines from CBS17.com: