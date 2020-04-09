2 fishing kittens born at the Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO, NC (WNCN)– The Greensboro Science Center is welcome two new animals!

GSC says two fishing cats were born April 3. The kittens are the second litter born to Mako (male) and Tallulah (female) as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums fishing cat Species Survival Plan.

Animal care staff say they have observed encouraging behaviors from both mom and kittens.

Fishing-Kittens (Courtesy: Greensboro Science Center)

Keepers will continue to keep their distance from the new family as they settle in. Once Tallulah is comfortable being away from her babies, the GSC’s veterinary team will give the kittens a full exam.

GSC staff says it will be about three months before the kittens will be on exhibit – after they are able to easily move around, get in and out of the water, jump and climb.

Fishing cats typically stay with their mother until they reach around nine months of age, according to GSC.

“That is about the time that they would normally disperse on their own in the wild and you will see Tallulah actively trying to push them out at that point. They will not be introduced to Mako again. In the wild they are solitary so males play no role in raising the kittens,” says Rachael Campbell, Assistant Curator Terrestrial.