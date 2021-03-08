2 from NC among college baseball players arrested for hazing, SC deputies say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Three men were arrested in Florence after deputies say they were involved with hazing on the Francis Marion University baseball team.

Around Feb. 5, three FMU baseball players were arrested for striking underclass members of the baseball team for the purpose of initiation, according to deputies.

According to the incident report, several players were punched in the face and one of them was left with a broken jaw.

One person needed medical treatment as a result of the incident.

Deputies arrested Jon Carter of Hamer, South Carolina, David Mangum of Durham, North Carolina, and Noah Jones of Greenville, North Carolina. All three suspects are 21, deputies said.

All three men are being charged with hazing. They were each released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond.