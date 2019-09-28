2 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash near NC State campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University police say two people were taken to a nearby hospital after a three-vehicle crash near the university.

Police said a call came in shortly after 8:47 p.m. for reports of a crash near Varsity Drive and Western Boulevard.

Officers say three cars were involved in the wreck, and two were taken to the hospital as a result of injuries they suffered.

There is no word on the condition of the people involved in the crash or what caused it.

No other details were available.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now