Woman charged after 2 hurt as car goes off Raleigh street, crashes at Five Points pizza shop

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were injured when a car went off Glenwood Avenue Sunday night and smashed into the patio dining area of a popular pizza restaurant at Five Points, police said.

The white sedan that was involved in the crash. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17

The incident was reported around 10:25 p.m. at Lilly’s Pizza at 1813 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh police said.

A white sedan was traveling into Raleigh on Glenwood Avenue when the driver left the road, according to police.

The car went onto the sidewalk and hit outdoor seating at the patio in front of Lilly’s Pizza.

Two people who were in the area suffered minor injuries when they were hit, police said.

Police did not say if the people who were hit were on the sidewalk or in the patio area when the crash happened.

Cassidy Stone (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

The car was seen off the road after the incident and much of the patio furniture was scattered after the crash.

Inbound Glenwood Avenue was closed after the crash. There is no word on what caused the wreck.

Arrest records show that 20-year-old Cassidy Lori Stone, of Raleigh, is charged with driving while impaired in connection with the wreck.

Stone does not appear to be in jail as of Monday morning.

