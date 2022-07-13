ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting they say happened at a home in a downtown neighborhood Tuesday night.

At about 9:55 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Buena Vista Ave.

On their way to the scene, they say they were notified about a shooting victim.

Police say they stopped a car that appeared to be fleeing from the scene and found 36-year-old Torie Whitaker suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers who arrived at the home found 28-year-old Tyquan Garrett, who was also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, according to reports.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

They ask anyone with information to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-a-Tip by texting ‘RMPOL’ and your message to CRIMES (274637).

You can also reach out to Rocky Mount Police directly on the MyRMT mobile app.