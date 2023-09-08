FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two juveniles have now been charged with the murder of a Fayetteville teen.

On July 17, 19-year-old Danielle Claire Golcher was found dead along the 800 block of Bragg Boulevard. Golcher was found shot parking lot of a Valero gas station around 1:30 a.m..  

On July 20, homicide detectives worked with the Department of Juvenile Justice to file petitions charging two juveniles with first degree murder, felony conspiracy, attempted first degree murder, discharging a barreled weapon or firearm into occupied property.  

One of the suspects was taken into custody on Aug. 19. The second suspect was taken into custody on Sept. 4.

  • Officers at the scene of a homicide at a Fayetteville gas station. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)
Both suspects are being held at a juvenile detention center. 

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978. 

If you have information and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.  Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically or by downloading the Free P3 Tips app on your smart phone.