FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two juveniles have now been charged with the murder of a Fayetteville teen.

On July 17, 19-year-old Danielle Claire Golcher was found dead along the 800 block of Bragg Boulevard. Golcher was found shot parking lot of a Valero gas station around 1:30 a.m..

On July 20, homicide detectives worked with the Department of Juvenile Justice to file petitions charging two juveniles with first degree murder, felony conspiracy, attempted first degree murder, discharging a barreled weapon or firearm into occupied property.

One of the suspects was taken into custody on Aug. 19. The second suspect was taken into custody on Sept. 4.

Officers at the scene of a homicide at a Fayetteville gas station. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

Both suspects are being held at a juvenile detention center.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978.

If you have information and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically or by downloading the Free P3 Tips app on your smart phone.